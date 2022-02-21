America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has passed away at the age of 31 following her brave battle with cancer, TMZ reports.

The publication reported on Monday that the talented singer had died on Sunday.

Nightbirde – real name Jane Marczewski - appeared on the 2021 series of AGT, captivating the judges and viewers around the world with her original song, It's Okay, in her first audition.

VIDEO: Nightbirde's emotional audition on America's Got Talent

The song received a standing ovation from the judges, while Simon Cowell was overcome with emotion as he heard Nightbirde's brave story, and put her through to the semi-finals with the Golden Buzzer.

Unfortunately, Nightbirde was forced to leave the competition early to focus on her health, but still appeared via video link on the show ahead of the finale.

Nightbirde passed away aged 31

In her last Instagram post shared five weeks ago, the singer updated fans on her health.

She wrote: "Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We're all a little lost and it's alright."

Tributes quickly poured in following the devastating news, with AGT host Terry Crews shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram on behalf of himself and the AGT family.

Alongside a photo of Nightbirde during her audition on the show, he wrote: "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

Other fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: "She was one of the most memorable acts on AGT last season. She was my favorite act last year, my heart breaks im lost for words. May she rest in peace," while another wrote: "A beautiful soul taken too soon. RIP Nightbirde." A third added: "You will always be remembered."

