When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite.

Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.

WATCH: Nightbirde's adorable new message to fans

Now, her newest update has fans feeling that joy return as she shared the achievement of a big milestone.

On her Instagram Stories, Nightbirde reposted a screenshot of her Spotify page shared by one of her fans, which showed that the Live Maple House Sessions version of her audition song, It's OK, had officially hit over four million streams.

The singer-songwriter shared the picture with some fireworks to celebrate the song that has become a guiding light for many since her audition.

The song was an original that she had written much prior to the show and has since become a hit, reaching number one on American iTunes the day after her audition first aired.

Nightbirde was Simon Cowell's golden buzzer recipient for her audition

She recently celebrated another bit of good news as well, that being the fact that her Instagram account, boasting nearly 900k followers, is now officially verified.

The stream of good news comes after the AGT favorite shared an emotional post that she mentioned "wrecked me."

Prior to the season's first semi-finals episode, Nightbirde posted a picture of a beautiful flower garden, attaching with it a heartbreaking and emotional poem about acknowledging the hardships of life and taking them as they come.

The singer-songwriter's devoted fans felt the impact of the poem and the tough love philosophy it embodied, with one leaving a comment saying, "Glad that this isn't the only world there will ever be, but man, the world we live in now is difficult, painful and at times dark."

The singer-songwriter shared a beautiful picture with an emotional poem

"You're so beautiful. Thank you for this poem babe," another wrote, and a third added, "At least you still see the beauty in the day. Flowers .. [heart emoji] and prayers for you and your family."

