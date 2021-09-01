AGT's Nightbirde had her fans feeling emotional with her newest post The world is what you make of it

Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, has become a shining ray of light and positivity on social media ever since her brief but impactful appearance on America's Got Talent.

Since her untimely exit from the show, she has used her fame to advocate for good and hope.

However, she reflected on the tough moments and the hardships in the world around her in her latest social media post ahead of the season's semi-finals.

Nightbirde posted a picture on her Instagram of a beautiful flower garden, and attached with it a heartbreaking and emotional poem.

In the caption, she wrote, "'Life is short, though I keep this from my children. Life is short, and I've shortened mine in a thousand delicious, ill-advised ways, a thousand deliciously ill-advised ways I'll keep from my children.

Nightbirde shared a heartbreaking poem with a beautiful picture

"The world is at least fifty percent terrible, and that s a conservative estimate, though I keep this from my children. For every bird there is a stone thrown at a bird.

"For every loved child, a child broken, bagged, sunk in a lake. Life is short and the world is at least half terrible, and for every kind stranger, there is one who would break you, though I keep this from my children.

"I am trying to sell them the world. Any decent realtor, walking you through a real shithole, chirps on about good bones: This place could be beautiful, right? You could make this place beautiful.'

"// Good Bones, A poem that wrecked me, written by @maggiesmithpoet," she concluded.

The singer has previously touched upon not letting the hardships keep you down

The singer-songwriter's devoted fans felt the impact of the poem and the tough love philosophy it embodied, with one leaving a comment saying, "Glad that this isn't the only world there will ever be, but man, the world we live in now is difficult, painful and at times dark."

"You're so beautiful. Thank you for this poem babe," another wrote, and a third added, "At least you still see the beauty in the day. Flowers .. [heart emoji] and prayers for you and your family."

