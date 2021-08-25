Nightbirde may not have been able to progress further on America's Got Talent, but she's continuing to capture the attention and hearts of fans everywhere.

The singer shared a candid picture of herself with an inspirational message that got several of her followers to send her an outpouring of love and support.

Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, posted on her Instagram a shot of herself sitting in a dry desert-like area, covered from head to toe but happily smiling.

In her caption, she shared one of her favorite poems, as it read, "'The thing is, to love life, to love it even when you have no stomach for it and everything you've held dear crumbles like burnt paper in your hands, your throat filled with the silt of it.

"When grief sits with you, its tropical heat thickening the air, heavy as water more fit for gills than lungs; when grief weights you down like your own flesh only more of it, an obesity of grief, you think, How can a body withstand this?

"Then you hold life like a face between your palms, a plain face, no charming smile, no violet eyes, and you say, yes, I will take you I will love you, again.' // poem by Ellen Bass."

Nightbirde was inundated with a wave of fan love after her latest post

The poem clearly resonated deeply with her and her condition, and did the same for fans as they responded by sending droves of love her way.

One commented, "Thank you for existing, for sharing your story. you've helped me more than you know," with another saying, "Beautiful message and spirit. Thank you for the reminder to the world that life is precious. Every day. Every moment."

A third added, "Praying for you daily! You are a light! Blessings to you warrior," and yet another wrote, "It's always good to see you smiling. Get well, baby! We're all rooting for you, praying for you. Love you, angel."

The singer-songwriter also recently celebrated a big milestone in her life and career when she revealed that her audition song, It's Okay, had turned one year old.

The singer-songwriter celebrated It's Okay's one year anniversary

She shared a picture of herself from when she recorded the song, along with a health update where she mentioned that while she still wasn't feeling her best, she'd been healing slowly and continued to believe in miracles.

