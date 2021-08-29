AGT's Nightbirde shares heartwarming new clip that sends spirits soaring Honestly just the perfect messenger

America's Got Talent's breakout star, Nightbirde, has acquired several thousands of new fans since her brief stint on the show.

Now, they stay for her inspirational words and candid revelations about her journey with cancer and maintaining positivity.

The singer-songwriter had fans feeling all the positive vibes with an adorable and hilarious new clip she shared that boosted the mood on her feed.

On Instagram, the singer, real name Jane Marczewski, posted a video of hers with a baby as she asked him, "Let's send a message to everyone that's sick in the world, or sad."

The child simply played with his stickers and then just used her words to reply with, "You're sick and sad," which left Nightbirde and everyone else in the room in hysterics.

"Send this to someone who is sick and sad," she captioned the heartwarming clip, which instantly had several of her fans laughing with her and feeling euphoric.

Nightbirde has been a beacon of hope for many since her turn on AGT

Fellow health advocate Selma Blair was among the first to comment, writing, "Perfection. This is a perfect laugh inducing set up. Well done," with Melinda Doolittle writing, "Hahahahahahaha! This is amazing!"

Many other fans felt the same, leaving trails of heart and laughing emojis. One emotionally commented, "I needed this laugh after starting a new chemo regimen and having a rough time on it today!!"

Another fan wrote, "Love hearing you laugh. You're incredible," and a third added, "Absolutely brilliant!!!! You’re the epitome of power, elegance and grace!"

The AGT star has kept a very upbeat attitude since her untimely exit from the show and has constantly updated her fans on her journey since then.

The singer resonated with fans as she shared an inspiring message with a candid photo

She recently shared a candid photo of herself taken in a desert as she enjoyed a nice day out, inspiring many with a caption that included one of her favorite poems that spoke of embracing life and rising up above adversity.

