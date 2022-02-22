Al Roker's wife admits she 'can't handle' new photo of son Nick - here's why The couple share two children together

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, has proudly taken to Instagram to share a new snapshot of her son, Nick – and sparked a big fan reaction in the process.

Deborah uploaded a candid photo taken from inside the family home, showing Nick beaming for the camera, and giving a thumbs up.

He is smartly dressed in a blazer, open shirt, and blazer jacket – compete with pocket square – and his glasses. But it's his sunny smile that steals the show.

In the caption, his mom sweetly wrote: "Now that's a winning smile. Somebody is taking senior class pictures today. I just can't handle this. #proudmom #boymom."

Deborah proudly shared a new photo of son Nick on class pictures day

Her followers adored the photograph. "Look at this handsome young man looking like his mama AND daddy!" wrote one, while a second added: "So dang handsome and, even virtually, it's clear his heart and spirit are even more so!"

A third wrote: "Exciting!!! Wow!!! Gonna be some nice senior pictures. Love the jacket and shirt combo and THAT pocket square!" And a fourth said: "This is going to be a tough photo shoot!! There is no way this beautiful young man would have any bad pictures!! Congratulations!"

Al with his three children and wife Deborah

It's an exciting time for Nick, who will soon be heading off to college after being accepted at the end of last year.

The news is all the more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

The happy couple have been married since 1995

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," he shared. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

