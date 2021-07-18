Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks stunning in low-cut swimsuit during weekend getaway The celebrity couple have made the most of the hot weather this weekend!

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts are couple goals, and melted hearts with their latest social media photo over the weekend.

MORE: Al Roker worries fans with appearance in latest poto

The Today star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair taking a dip in the lake, with Deborah, 60, looking incredible in a low-cut red swimsuit.

In the caption, the father-of-three wrote: "Got a #lakeswim in before thunderstorms hit with @debrobertsabc while Pepper stayed dry #pontoonpup."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker announces exciting news live on Today

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You two are the cutest!" while another wrote: "Beautiful picture of a beautiful couple." A third added: "Looking good!"

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks like a movie star in swimsuit photo

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts gets fans talking with personal family photos

Al and Deborah often spend time by the lake at the weekends, and the ABC journalist recently shared another snapshot of herself swimming in it, this time wearing a stylish black bathing suit teamed with a wide-brimmed hat and oversized shades.

The picture caused a lot of Deborah's followers to compare her to a movie star.

Today's Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts posed in the lake

Both Deborah and Al are fans of the gym and are keen advocates of staying fit and healthy. The mother-of-two often shares posts on social media of her working out, and recently uploaded a video of her training at a gym in New York, close to her home.

MORE: Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

READ: Al Roker's wife Deborah shares sad post following celebrity death

In the caption, the 60-year-old wrote: "Friday final push. Almost ready to embrace the weekend with strength and contentment. Happy Friday."

Al, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself following an intense workout last week, which resulted in fans checking that he was okay.

In the snapshot, Al – who documents his daily walks – was dripping with sweat and had clearly had a tough exercise session. He captioned the image: "Channeling #richardsimmons #sweatinwiththeoldies @sunyoswego," but despite his jokey message, fans urged him to slow down.

Deborah Roberts was recently compared to a movie star with another swimsuit snap

"Al take it slow you don't need to over do," wrote one, while a second said: "Be careful out there," and a third added: "OMG Al, you been walking all the time, al cool it down."

READ: Al Roker stuns with exciting announcement following daughter's wedding

MORE: Al Roker's wife looks amazing in flower-print bikini

Even his wife interjected with a comment: "Oh my," the journalist exclaimed.

The celebrity couple have a legion of fans

It's certainly been a busy time for Al and Deborah, who recently celebrated their daughter Leila's graduation, and Al's daughter Courtney's wedding.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.