Jennifer Lopez to receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award J-Lo's career has spanned two decades

Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force".

The ultimate multihyphenate - a musician, dancer, actress, and producer - has had a career spanning two decades, and remains the only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.

Fan voting will also determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean have been nominated for Country Song of the Year for their duet If I Didn't Love You, and the song is also up for Best Collaboration.

Miranda Lambert, meanwhile, is going head to head with Jason, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett for Country Artist of the Year. Famous Friends by Chris Young & Kane Brown, Forever After All by Luke Combs, Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown's Just The Way and Gabby Barrett's The Good Ones are all also up for Country Song of the Year.

Adele, Abba, and Kacey Musgraves are all nominated in the Best Comeback Album category.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa will battle for the Female Artist of the Year award, while artists nominated for Male Artist of the Year are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd.

LL COOL J will host and perform during the ceremony.

"It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," he said, teasing "a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night".

