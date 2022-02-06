J.Lo gets emotional on Jimmy Fallon talking about an experience with a fan she can't forget The singer and fan continue to praise one another ten years later

J.Lo is most grateful for her fans. The singer recently got emotional during her latest visit to Jimmy Fallon, looking back on a heartwarming experience she had with a fan.

When Jimmy asked her if she remembered any memorable signs fans have held at her previous concerts throughout the years, the star was quick to answer that there were "so many."

Though J.Lo appreciates every single one, there's one in particular that had her holding back tears as she described it to Jimmy.

The triple threat admitted that though she had been singing and performing for years, it wasn't until later in her career that she went on a "proper world tour." The long awaited tour came when J.Lo was in her 40s, and it couldn't have been more special.

She looked back fondly at a sign she saw and could never forget. Tearing up, the Marry Me star described a woman who held a sign during her first world tour which read: "I have been waiting 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman I am today."

J.Lo reminisces about heartwarming moment with fan

The heartfelt story was received with a round of applause from the audience and compliments from Jimmy. "You don't realize your music is touching people, you don't realize until you tour the world and people come up to you," J.Lo admitted.

Though the concert where the special moment took place was ten years ago, J.Lo continues to make sure the fan knows how much she still appreciates her. The star reposted to Instagram an emotional statement written by the woman who held the sign a decade ago. She wrote: "I can't believe that J.Lo is still talking about that moment… I am forever grateful to this amazing woman."

J.Lo and Maluma promote their new movie Marry Me

J.Lo shared the post with her 194 million followers, writing: "I love every single one of my fans so much!!!"

