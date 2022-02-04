Jennifer Lopez reveals 'surprise' update ahead of Valentines Day with Ben Affleck JLo and Ben will also attend the 2022 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez has shared she has a "surprise" in store for boyfriend Ben Affleck to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together since reuniting.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tour $85m mansion – complete with boxing ring

The singer refused to spill the details during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, but did admit that the pair would spend the day before together at the 2022 Super Bowl game. "I'm gonna watch. I think we might go to the game," Jennifer said, coyly admitting that the "we" she mentioned was "the inner circle".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez reveals 'surprise' update ahead of Valentines Day with Ben Affleck

"Who's in the inner circle these days," Ryan asked, before adding: "What about the inner circle the next day, Valentine's Day? Who's in that one?"

"That's a very small circle. Super-small circle. Just the two of us," she replied.

MORE: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer go Instagram official

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

"Yeah. We have plans but, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now! I have a surprise. I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure."

Jennifer has been opening up on her romance with Ben in recent weeks, sharing a rare insight into her romance and acknowledging the "beautiful" second chance they have been given.

Jen made the comments on Live

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," the singer and actress told People, adding: "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after.

They were set to get married in September 2003, but cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention and eventually broke up in January 2004.

The pair rekindled their romance in 2021

They sparked rumors of a reconciliation soon after Jen's engagement to Alex Rodriguez broke down and then went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Jennifer is mom to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox