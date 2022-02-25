Sarah Michelle Gellar looks unbelievable with red hair - fans react How stunning did the Buffy star look?

Sarah Michelle Gellar stunned fans with red hair in a fiery throwback photo and revealed the inspiration behind the dramatic look.

The former Buffy the Vampire star told fans on Instagram it has been 29 years since she started on All My Children and shared a pic of her younger self looking dramatically at the camera.

In the comments, bestie and co-star Lindsay Price revealed the secret behind SMG's dramatic gaze, writing: "Well… They told us to look like we were wondering if we left the oven on. Remember!?"

Sarah said in response: "@lindsayjprice for me it was the curling iron…still is!" Don't worry Sarah, we've all been there!

In the stunning image, the Cruel Intentions actress is rocking thinner 90s brows, a sheer light brown lipstick and a matching red plaited headband - and it's safe to say we are obsessed!

Sarah Michelle Gellar looking incredible as Kendall Hart

Captioning the pic, Sarah said: "29 years ago today, I got to introduce the world to Kendall Hart on #allmychildren. And no, they didn’t give lessons on the soap long stare… it was just you and your mirror to practice."

Fans were eager to show their support with one writing: "You were fantastic #amc forever!", another wrote: "It does not seem possible that it's been 29 years! I was instantly obsessed with Kendal!"

Sarah and Lindsay, who starred alongside each other in the show, recently spent a belated Galentine's day together at Beverley Hills restaurant Maude, owned by Lindsay's hubby, Curtis Stone.

Sarah Michelle Gellar with bestie Lindsay celebrating Galentine's day

Sharing the night out with her friends and fans on Instagram, the Scooby-Doo starlet wrote: "This handsome Aussie @curtisstone crashed our #galentinesday… but since he made the incredible meal, we were ok with it."

The pair looked beautiful. Sarah wore a gorgeous, short black puff sleeve dress with striking white heels covered in red lips.

Lindsay wore a dazzling green patterned two-piece with an orange feathered trim. They were also joined by celeb pal Amanda Kloots, co-host of daytime TV show The Talk.

