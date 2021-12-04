Freddie Prinze Jr admits he and Sarah Michelle Gellar are 'strict' with their two children The pair are parents to Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine

Freddie Prinze Jr has admitted that he and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar are "strict as hell" with their two children.

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Michelle Gellar talks about sending children back to school amid new undertaking

The pair are parents to daughter Charlotte, 12, and son Rocky, nine, and the actor joked that they have "100 rules" for the children but that they know they can't break them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter shows off impressive trampolining skills

"They know they can’t break [those rules],” the She’s All That star said.

"Friendships come and go. I tell my kids all the time that family is forever. So we have rules and they’ve gotta follow [them]."

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar surprises fans with new baby photo

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback - but mixes up anniversary date

"Look, I don’t believe in whooping kids. I’ve never whooped mine," he told Us Weekly.

"My mom whooped me. They were, like, preventative whooping, so I know how to be strict."

Sarah and Freddie are parents to two children

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Sarah previously revealed that the two know the importance of making sure their children grow up to be kind to others.

"We talk to our children all the time, and I always say that I don't care if they're the smartest in the class, I don't care if they're the fastest, I care that they're kind," she said.

"And that is a word that we use a lot in our house – to be thoughtful of the people around you and take that into consideration. And that to me has always been the most important value in our household."

Sarah and Freddie have been married for 19 years

Sarah helped to homeschool her kids during the COVID-19 pandemic but they returned to in-school teaching earlier this year, and the 44-year-old admitted she felt a "mix of excitement and trepidation" for them.

"The excitement comes from not just the fact that amen, I'm not their teacher anymore, but just the value of being in school," she revealed.

"But of course, there's that trepidation which is that I can protect them in my own home. I am in control of what happens, with who they see, of how they interact when their masks are on. And now I'm giving that up."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox