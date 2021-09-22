Sarah Michelle Gellar is ensuring that now that her kids, and all others around the country, are going back to school, it happens in the safest way possible.

The actress has teamed up with Lysol once again to be part of the Here for Healthy Schools initiative, wherein each time you buy a pack of the disinfecting wipes, one will be donated to an underserved school through Kids in Need.

"I actually helped them launch the Here for Healthy Schools initiative in 2019," she says in an exclusive chat with HELLO!. "And in 2019, what we didn't realize was how ahead of the curve this conversation really was."

The Cruel Intentions star talked about her passion for the project and how it was rooted in the mixed emotions she felt about seeing her kids go back to in-person learning.

"It's a mix of excitement and trepidation," she says. "The excitement comes from not just the fact that amen, I'm not their teacher anymore, but just the value of being in school.

Sarah and Freddie share a 12-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son

"But of course, there's that trepidation which is that I can protect them in my own home. I am in control of what happens, with who they see, of how they interact when their masks are on. And now I'm giving that up."

Sarah talks more about how she imbibed healthy habits like hand washing and keeping clean in the two kids she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine.

"'Happy Birthday' twice is longer than you realize! And now you can't just put your fingers in your mouth."

She also mentioned how she was able to use the resources that Lysol provided to teach other parents about the same, through printable downloads, games, stories, and more.

The actress helped Lysol launch the initiative in 2019

"It's a lot of being flexible," she says when talking about working with schools on safety. "I just really try to stay on top of it.

"I try to be respectful and understand that everyone's doing their best and that my expectations are realistic. That I'm being part of the solution, not part of the problem."

