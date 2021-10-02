Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason The mom-of-two hopes her honesty could help others

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too.

The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.

In an Instagram post in which she's teamed up with pharmaceutical company Teva, Sarah shared a stunning image of herself alongside the lengthy message.

"Anyone that knows me, knows I am severely asthmatic," Sarah began. "But they also know, I have been determined to not let that stop me from living my life to its fullest.

"I was first diagnosed with asthma as a child, yet still managed to figure skate, compete in Tae Kwon Do, and do most things kids do. Truth be told, I’m probably even more active now as an adult."

She continued: "As with any medical diagnosis, I recognized that having an honest dialogue with my doctor was extremely important to create a treatment plan that’s unique to me and accommodates my lifestyle.

Sarah and Freddie have been married for 19 years

"I’ve learned to prioritize ways to help manage my asthma symptoms over the years but sometimes life gets in the way. During COVID, I became my kids full time teacher, gym teacher, football coach, dance instructor… you get the idea.

"It was more crucial than ever that I was prioritizing self-care and the correct use of my inhaler to stay on top of my game. In talking to my doctor about ways I can track my inhaler use, I learned about collecting objective data that I can discuss with them. Visit InhalerTalesInfo.com to learn more. #InhalerTales #tevapharmaceuticals."

Sarah refuses to let asthma rule her or her children's lives

Her post received tens of thousands of likes from celebrity friends and fans.

Sarah shares two children - daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, nine - with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

She told People magazine that they refuse to let asthma rule their life. "I should be an example of someone who hasn't let a diagnosis of asthma stop them from doing anything, and the same for my children."

