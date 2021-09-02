Sarah Michelle Gellar shares wedding throwback - but mixes up anniversary date Thank God for GMA!

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a super sweet anniversary tribute to husband Freddie Prinze Jr - after revealing that she thought their wedding date was a different day.

Posting a gorgeous throwback to their special day, Sarah thanked the Good Morning America team for alerting her to the fact that their anniversary was 1 September, and not the 2 September.

"Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future," she captioned the post.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar wows with swimsuit selfie as she shares parenting woe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter shows off impressive trampolining skills

In response, actor Freddie joked: "I’m sticking with tomorrow. I don’t care what they said."

"Omg! Happy Anniversary to you two!" added pal Amanda Kloots, while Clare Grant, the wife of Sarah's good friend Seth Green, commented: "Love you both. Congrats on forever!!"

MORE: Fans mistake Sarah Michelle Gellar for her own daughter in stunning throwback picture

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar reaches out to Buffy co-star with sweet birthday message

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 44, wed Freddie in 2002 after starring in horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer together, and later Scooby Doo.

Sarah posted this adorable throwback

The pair have two children together, son Rocky, nine, and daughter Charlotte, eleven.

In 2016, she revealed the secret to their successful marriage, telling People: "Take the ten minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids."

She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

Sarah and Freddie's kids are finally headed back to school

Earlier in September, Sarah shared a rare snapshot of her son and daughter, with the pair standing next to one another with chalkboards announcing their return to school following the summer break and what has been a difficult and disruptive 18-months.

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "The day I thought would never come."

Her children's faces were covered by colourful heart emojis but there was no denying they're both growing up fast.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.