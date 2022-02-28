Anderson Cooper shares the sweet nickname his son Wyatt has for baby brother Sebastian The CNN anchor appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' last week and opened up about his adorable children

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt is nearly two years old and he already loves his baby brother Sebastian!

The 54-year-old journalist appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan last week and opened up about taking time off to spend time with his sons. The CNN anchor announced last month he had welcomed baby Sebastian. Both of his sons were born through a surrogate, and Anderson and his ex Benjamin Maisani are co-parenting them.

Wyatt, who is running all over the place and loves life like any toddler, has a bit of trouble saying his little brother's name, Anderson sweetly revealed.

"He cannot say Sebastian," Anderson told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "He calls him Luke. So every morning he wants to go in and say, 'Hi, good morning, Luke.'"

Wyatt also has a budding friendship with Lola Consuelos, Kelly's daughter, he shared on the show, as he revealed his son is slightly smitten with the 20-year-old.

"It's like the love that burns of a thousand suns," the award-winning journalist said. He showed off some photos of the two together, adorably wearing the same shade of green. (We love Wyatt's Goodnight Moon top!) "Look at how he's staring at her... He's just so besotted," Anderson said. "He could not take his eyes off Lola."

"Like all boys," Kelly quipped.

Wyatt also recently had his second hairct, and while he was unsure about the whole thing at first – we're sure many parents reading this can relate with their own kids! – to get him to calm down, his dad gave him a lollipop.

"Started off a little rocky," Anderson told Kelly and Ryan. "Wyatt was concerned, but then I think we have the after photo where everything [is fine]."

Earlier this month, Anderson revealed Sebastian had been born, making the announcement on his Anderson Cooper 360 show. The next day, he shared a lovely photo of him cuddling the newborn the day after he came into the world.

We love seeing Anderson being such a great dad!