Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of daughter Lola to mark special occasion The Live star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three children and now they are getting older, she rarely shares photos of them online.

But on Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star delighted fans with a new photo of her middle child, daughter Lola, 20, to mark International Daughter's Day.

The TV host posted a candid snapshot of Lola cuddling up to the family's pet dog Lena.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals touching meaning behind her children's names

The celebratory picture also happened to mark Lena's first birthday, and Kelly wrote alongside it: "Happy 1st birthday Lena! Pictured with @theyoungestyung national daughter's day award recipient)."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "That's the best picture ever!" while another wrote: "Omg so cute!" A third remarked: "But was this pic approved by @theyoungestyung haha," referencing Lola's well-known reluctance to have her photos shared online by her famous parents.

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet photo of daughter Lola and their pet dog Lena

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18. The proud parents reunited with their youngest son over the weekend, several weeks after Joaquin relocated to Michigan for university.

Unlike his older siblings, Joaquin moved states for college, and Kelly and Mark are now getting used to their new way of life as empty nesters.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

Michael – an aspiring actor – recently appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he revealed that the family's dogs, especially their newest addition Lena, would help his mom adjust to life without her children at home.

While Joaquin is far away – the first in his family to study away from New York – Kelly's older children weren't at home a lot while at college either, as a result of the star's desire for them to develop their independence.

Kelly and Mark recently became empty nesters

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, while discussing Lola's time at college, Kelly explained: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

