Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest heartbroken following tragic loss of Cheslie Kryst The TV hosts shared an emotional message

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have expressed their sadness at the tragic death of Miss USA pageant and TV host, Cheslie Kryst.

The LIVE! stars took to their show's Instagram Stories after the Extra correspondent died from a suspected suicide on 31 January.

Cheslie was pronounced dead after falling from her apartment building in Manhattan, New York. She was just 30 years old.

Kelly and Ryan shared a photo alongside the late star and captioned it:

"So sad to hear of Cheslie Kryst's passing. Our thoughts are with her family and friends." They accompanied their message with a broken heart emoji.

Cheslie was also working at a law firm when she died and her family mentioned her many achievements in a statement which read: "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

Kelly and Ryan paid their respects to Cheslie and her heartbroken family

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.

"But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on."

Cheslie will be missed by all that knew her

Her devastated father, Rodney Kryst, spoke to the Daily Mail after her death and said he believed she may have been "depressed".

He also said Cheslie was "one of those rare people that had a heart for people".

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text STRENGTH to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

