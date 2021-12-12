Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos opens up about his surprising relationship with his parents Any son would feel the same

Kelly Ripa's son, Michael Consuelos, has been making a name for himself as an actor over the past year, and delighted fans back in the summer when he made an appearance on his mom's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he opened up about his relationship with his parents.

The actor talked to his mother and Ryan Seacrest about his burgeoning career in TV, including his role with his dad Mark on Riverdale, playing a younger version of Hiram Lodge.

They opened up about their family dynamics, with Kelly asking, "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with, "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

"My mom paces around the house holding Lena like a Bond villain," he hilariously added, which Kelly agreed to, saying, "There is something so wrong about my relationship with that dog."

Kelly and Mark have three kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola

"I love my kids, and I am very attached to them. But Lena and I are codependent, I'd let her eat the food out of my mouth."

They also talked about their extended family vacation in Italy that they had recently returned from, and Ryan elaborated on the conversation by asking Michael his thoughts about his parents' social media post, which featured Kelly cheekily giving her husband an eyeful in a swimsuit.

Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

"How do you feel about the pictures of mommy and daddy when she posts them," he asked, which immediately made the younger Consuelos stammer and blush in front of his mother.

"What? What are you talking about?" his mother coyly asked, to which he responded with, "You know the one!" that caused the trio to burst out laughing.

Kelly's hilarious Instagram picture with her husband left Michael nervous

Later in the conversation, when talking about Michael's quarantine in Canada while shooting Riverdale, Ryan made a suggestive joke which had Kelly force herself to stop laughing.

"Hey, you have no right to make that face after the stuff you post!" Michael said, to which his mother replied, "That's the roll-out for my OnlyFans account."

