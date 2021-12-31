Kelly Ripa's notoriously private daughter Lola makes rare appearance in celebratory family photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa's children grew up on their mom's daytime TV show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, but now that they are older they are seen in public less and less.

MORE: Kelly Ripa marks special occasion with surprising pool photo from her Hamptons home

The star's only daughter Lola is notoriously private and Kelly previously revealed that the 20-year-old rarely lets her share pictures of her online.

However, to mark the end of 2021, Lola allowed her mom to post a lovely family picture featuring all five members of the Consuelos family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa wows in monochrome swimsuit

Kelly posted the picture on Instagram Stories, revealing it had been taken several New Year's Eves ago, showing everyone standing outside in a sunny looking location.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's emotional revelation about son Joaquin

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin made a brave decision that broke family tradition

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18.

The family recently reunited for Christmas, which was extra special this year as it was the first one that Kelly and Mark celebrated as official empty nesters.

Kelly Ripa shared a rare family photo featuring all three of her children

In September, Joaquin was the last of their children to leave home to attend university.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

Unlike Michael and Lola who both studied and now live in New York, Joaquin is based in Michigan, making him a little further away from his parents and siblings.

While Joaquin is far away – the first in his family to study away from New York – Kelly's older children weren't at home a lot while at college either, as a result of the star's desire for them to develop their independence.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, while discussing Lola's time at college, Kelly explained: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son opens up about surprising relationship with his parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show during memorable TV appearance

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.