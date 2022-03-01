By her own admission, Tess Daly isn't the most tech-savvy parent!

The Strictly host took to Instagram this week to tease an exciting update – but she also had to make a funny confession to some eagle-eyed fans.

Tess, 52, had shared a post which included a screen shot from a Zoom meeting in which she could be seen laughing and talking to the group.

However, it didn't escape notice that her Zoom name came up as 'Phoebe' – Tess's eldest daughter with husband Vernon Kay.

Tess admitted she used her daughter's Zoom for her meeting

"Phoebe?" one follower enquired, prompting Tess to confess: "It's my daughters zoom account because I can't figure any of it out!" along with a crying laughing emoji.

Tess and Vernon have been married since September 2003 and together they share daughters Phoebe, 17, and 12-year-old Amber.

Tess and Vernon with their daughters, Phoebe and Amber

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony in France - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity.

During a chat with HELLO!, Tess said: "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

The couple have been married since 2003

She added: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me.

"I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.' He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

