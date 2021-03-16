Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay sparks reaction with sweet public message Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003

It's been a big week for Tess Daly following the release of her new swimwear brand, Naia Beach, with best friend Gayle Lawton.

And no one is prouder of the Strictly star than her husband of 17 years, Vernon Kay.

MORE: Strictly host Tess Daly's home will make you green with envy

In celebration of his wife's latest venture, Vernon took to Instagram with a sweet message for Tess. Alongside a photo showing Tess and Gayle together, he wrote: "G'on Tess. Congratulations on the launch of your new swimwear range so proud of you!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly gives followers a tour of her kitchen

His post prompted a number of followers to share their own messages – and Tess herself responded to his sweet gesture by sharing three love heart eyes emojis.

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's garden at family home revealed – and the photo is surprising

READ: Tess Daly shares insight into marriage and parenting with husband Vernon Kay

"Wow Tess, absolutely stunning. Good luck!" one fan commented, with a second adding: "Congratulations they look fabulous. Mind you anything would look fabulous on you two ha xx." A third noted: "Both so stunning. I shall be investing!"

Vernon took to Instagram to publicly congratulate his wife

Tess, 51, and Vernon, 46, have been married since September 2003 and together share two girls, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

MORE: Inside Tess Daly's kitchen: Strictly host reveals her family's favourite meals

On Sunday, Vernon and his daughters pulled out all the stops for Mother's Day, and Tess later shared a sweet handwritten note from Amber that she admitted had "brought a little lump to the throat".

Tess and Vernon are the proud parents to daughters Phoebe and Amber

It read: "To the best mother in the world. I am greatful for you every day and love you so so so much. Wishing you an amazing day. Xoxo Amber [sic]."

MORE: Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

To mark the day, Tess also shared her own tribute to her girls alongside a series of family photos. She wrote in the caption: "To my girls; I love being your mum, every single day you fill my heart with gratitude & joy. To all the wonderful Super Mums Happy Mother’s Day! A mother is your first friend, your best friend your FOREVER friend. Love to you all today xxx #mothersday."

Tess shared a snapshot of her sweet Mother's day message from Amber

Tess recently admitted she works hard to instill a work ethic and inspire her girls through 'strong' women like Oprah Winfrey.

"I've made a point throughout my girls' lives of reading them bedtime stories about strong, innovating women, whether it's Oprah Winfrey or Frida Kahlo," she said during an interview with Women's Health for their April issue.

"It's quite a feminist house, really...we've instilled a work ethic and they take nothing for granted, but I teach them that women can do anything, because they can."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.