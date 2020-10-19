Tess Daly shares new photos from daughter Phoebe's amazing16th birthday party The Strictly star shares two children with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly very rarely shares photos of her family, but she has given fans a sneak peek inside her daughter Phoebe's 16th birthday party. The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram with four photos from the lavish celebrations – a 'glamping festival' set up in the garden.

The first image shows a white tepee erected on the grass, beautifully decorated with flowers. A green patterned rug lays at the entrance, complete with a basket for shoes, while inside cosy floor cushions have been arranged around a table.

The final image shows an incredible wall of flowers, complete with a light-up '16' sign. "Thank you so much @sleepunderparties for making Phoebe's 16th birthday treat camping in the garden so special. @specialmomentseventhire for the lights @gorgeous flower wall," the TV presenter wrote.

Tess, 51, shares two daughters with her husband, Vernon Kay – Phoebe and 11-year-old Amber. The family live in a beautiful home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and in recent months, fans have been given a glimpse on social media of their stunning property, which features a private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

There is also an impressive home gym, which Vernon, 46, proudly showed off on Instagram last month – and it has been kitted out with everything the two fitness fans could possibly need, including a treadmill, spin bike and weight racks.

Vernon and Tess have been married since 2003

Mum-of-two Tess has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters.

"It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said.

