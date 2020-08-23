Tess Daly's daughters pose on the beach in adorable sunset photo

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are incredibly protective of their daughters' privacy, and rarely share pictures of them on social media. However, fans were delighted when their doting dad shared a sweet photo of his girls recently to reveal how proud he was of them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly invites us inside her stunning home - take a look

Taking to Instagram on Father's Day, Vernon shared a candid shot of Phoebe and Amber posing on the beach at sunset while making heart shapes with their hands. "Father's Day, proud dad to the most amazing daughters… Thanks for bringing the joy every day (breakfast this AM was awesome!)" the star wrote alongside the image.

Tess was one of the first to comment, gushing: "Love you all so much!" while another follower wrote: "Gorgeous picture of the girls." A third person added: "Such a beautiful picture."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston emotional as she reminisces about life before lockdown

Tess Daly's daughters Phoebe and Amber on the beach at sunset

Tess has been sharing updates with her fans on social media during the lockdown about her family's time isolating together. In May, the mother-of-two and her husband pulled out all the stops to make sure their daughter Amber had a birthday to remember as she turned 11.

The doting parents decorated their home with pink, gold and white balloons, and put on a tasty looking spread, with marshmallows and sweets, as well as a cupcake birthday cake. Vernon and Tess also promised to throw the pre-teen a "proper" party once social distancing rules begin to relax.

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares sweetest photo of baby Mia

Tess and Vernon celebrated daughter Amber's birthday during lockdown

The star previously opened up about her family life at home during an interview with HELLO!, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

In October, meanwhile, Tess admitted to feeling guilty being away from her daughters during the Strictly period. In an interview on the Scummy Mummies podcast, she said: "When I do Strictly Come Dancing over the winter period I am away on the Saturday so I try and make up for it the rest of the time. 'What do you want to do today kids? Here's a full list of activities!' Trying to make up for the fact that I am not there on the Saturday for the rest of the year."

"I try and stress to them the importance that I go to work, my mum went to work and it's what I know and they do understand that it's important and it defines you as a person. They don't mind coming sometimes to watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.