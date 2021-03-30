Tess Daly shares photos from birthday celebrations with Vernon Kay and their children The Strictly star spent the day with her family

Tess Daly celebrated her 52nd birthday in style on Monday. The Strictly host shared two photos documenting her special day, along with a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: "Anyone else feeling more positive today? Just reflecting on reasons to be cheerful post the Monday morning workout, and of course top of the list has to be that we can now meet six friends outdoors (still taking care of course but it's great news!)

"Plus it's going to be 20 degrees this week, the Easter bunny is coming and today is my birthday which means lots of yummy cake. Thanks ever so much for all your lovely birthday messages; they've made my day!"

The first photo showed Tess dressed down and looking naturally beautiful as she smiled for the camera, while the second showcased a huge haul of cards, presents, flowers and champagne gifted to the star. Taking centre stage, meanwhile, was a bright yellow envelope with "MUMMY X" written on the front.

Tess shared a photo of the birthday cards, gifts and flowers she had received

Tess shares two children with husband Vernon Kay: Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. Until recently, the couple chose not to share photos of their daughters on social media – but all that changed when Vernon entered the I'm A Celebrity camp last year and Tess posted their first family photo in support of her spouse.

Explaining her decision on Gabby Logan's podcast, The Mid Point, Tess said "They're a bit older now, so we have always protected them from being in the public eye, just because I thought when they were so young, they don't choose to be in that spotlight.

The Strictly star shared her first family photo before Christmas

"It's not their choice and your instinct as a parent is to protect them from everything."

She continued: "Because they were a little bit older and he was going in there [I'm A Celebrity]... I had this gorgeous photo of us all together and it just felt like the right time because we were all behind him, and it felt like a family thing."

