Paris Hilton marks the passing of her grandmother with an emotional tribute

Paris Hilton has been inundated with support as she pens an emotional tribute to one of her closest companions.

2 March marked the twenty year anniversary since the death of Paris Hilton's grandmother, Kathy Hilton's mother, Kathy Richards. Paris captioned a heartfelt video montage of sweet moments between the star and her dear grandmother with a lengthy tribute detailing just how close the two were.

Paris explained that: "At this exact time 20 years ago at 3pm, I lost one of the most important people in my life to breast cancer." Kathy was 63.

The video starts off with clips of defining moments of the star's career, as a voice over of hers says: "I really believe that my grandma is up there making all this happen for me. She always called me Grace Kelly or Marilyn Monroe, she said, 'you're going to be the biggest star in the world.'"

The montage goes on to reveal adorable throwback home videos of the Hilton family and the super star as a young child playing dress-up. You can hear Kathy's voice cheering the girls on.

Paris' aunt Kyle Richards, who is a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, reiterated her niece's beliefs about what Kathy thought of Paris, saying: "My mom always knew Paris would be where she is now… I don't know how she knew, since she was little, but she said that."

The star's emotional video montage

The Paris in Love star wrote of her grandmother that: "We were so close, she was like a second mother to me. She was everything and more. She was beautiful, brilliant, strong and kind. She was such a force. She was truly larger than life."

The Richards matriarch

Fans and celebrity friends alike flooded her comment section with messages of support, saying that her grandmother is undoubtedly watching over her and what a beautiful tribute it was.

Paris wrote she was confident that her grandmother was in fact her guardian angel, and said that: "Losing her was and still is the most painful and heartbreaking experience of my life. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. She even comes to me in my dreams and as a hummingbird often."

