Kathy Hilton reveals adorable details about Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton's childhood together The stars both grew up in Los Angeles and weren't always who they are now

Kathy Hilton became nostalgic during her visit to the Drew Barrymore Show with her daughter, Paris Hilton. The three stars reminisced about Paris and Drew's childhood, as they both grew up in Los Angeles and were childhood friends.

Drew, who is the oldest of the pair by six years, revealed they would have many sleepovers together at Paris' house. The Hilton matriarch joked about Drew's iconic mouth gestures, re-enacting how the star would ask for treats and that her lisp would come out.

The television host got candid about her own mom, who she said would drop her off at the Hilton household on a Friday, and not pick her up until the following Monday.

When Drew asked the sassy Real Housewife of Beverly Hills what she and Paris were like as kids, Kathy revealed an unexpected fact about the two stars. Though Paris especially has always presented herself as iconically girly and a lover of all things diamonds and pink, her mother revealed she wasn't always so.

Remembering the girls' favorite pastimes and hinting at the large scale of the Hilton's Los Angeles residence, Kathy recounted the girls spending time running around in a "big bonus room." While Paris went on to favor starring in reality television and Drew went for iconic roles in movies, the mom and host of the epic sleepovers admitted to something the two unexpectedly had in common.

"You know you were both tomboys," Kathy revealed. She described Paris and Hilton cruising around in bikes on "that big driveway," and how like a good big sister, Paris would let her little sister Nicky tag along.

During the segment, the stars laughed about old times, but had serious conversations as well, as they spoke about Paris' emotional documentary, This is Paris, which details some of her childhood trauma. Kathy admits that she didn't always know how to handle her daughter's situation, but Drew complimented the two for their growth.

