Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding The hotel heiress paid tribute on Instagram

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus.

MORE: Paris Hilton suffers heartbreak two months after wedding to Carter Reum

The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Hilton asks fans to 'pray for me' over wedding stress

Posting a sweet photo of the pair together, Paris penned: "So sad to hear about @donnydavis1. He always made everyone around him smile & be happy. He was a Legend & will truly be missed. RIP"

She added: "You were always the life of the party. RIP @donnydavis1."

MORE: Paris Hilton stuns in revealing sparkly dress after 8-week honeymoon

MORE: Paris Hilton celebrates sister Nicky's baby news

Paris wasn't the only star to mourn the loss of Donny, who appeared frequently on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately in 2013.

Paris paid a sweet tribute to Donny

Demi Lovato took to their Instagram Stories to share several snapshots of the duo, including one of them sharing a kiss. "Rip", they wrote alongside it.

Another photo of Donny dressed up as Santa Claus was captioned: "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel".

Demi also shared a memory of when Donny had brought a smile back to their face after a stressful time. It read: "One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume.

Ryan also shared several photos with Donny

"It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1."

Actor Ryan Phillippe also shared a touching tribute to Donny alongside several photos of them, writing: "@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have... It was impossible to be around him without having a good time.

"His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all. Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.