Paris Hilton's $8.4million Malibu beach house featured in her Netflix show – inside

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been travelling the world on an extensive honeymoon since their wedding in November 2021, but they have the most beautiful home to return to.

Not only do the couple share a beautiful mansion in Los Angeles, but they also have a stunning beachfront home in Malibu, which they bought together in summer 2021.

The 3,000-square-foot house was built in 1955 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a two-car garage, a courtyard, and a spacious living room and dining area.

The entire property takes advantage of the ocean views with floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and master bedroom, flooding the spaces with natural light. And with an outdoor Jacuzzi, large terraces on both floors, and direct access to La Costa's sandy beach, it's easy to see why Paris and Carter were drawn to the home.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum bought their Malibu house in summer 2021

Paris previously shared a look inside what is sure to be one of her favourite rooms in her home – the kitchen – in a promo video for her Netflix show, Cooking With Paris. The room has white cabinets and granite worktops, with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for Paris to cook up a storm.

It sits next to a dining area with a long wooden dining table, and leads out to the glass-fronted deck, which would provide a stunning backdrop for al fresco dinners and BBQs.

Paris is no stranger to luxury real estate, and bought her Mediterranean-style mansion in the gated community of Mulholland Estates in Los Angeles for $5.9million in 2007. The 40-year-old also owns a penthouse in New York, which she bought for $4.9million in 2014.

