Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable.

The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.

Carter, 41, is a businessman from London. He and Paris were first linked in November 2019 and married exactly two years later at a private estate in Los Angeles with a star-studded guest list in attendance.

Their relationship and wedding was documented in a 13-episode reality show titled Paris in Love. Paris captioned the picture, taken in the Maldives, with: "Love gives meaning to our greatest dreams…"

Fans and friends commended the two for their love, commenting things like: "Cutest couple ever. Love seeing you so happy," and: "What a dream!!! Love you babe, it’s amazing to see you so happy," as well as: "Barbie and Ken!!!!! That's hot," referring to the star's iconic tagline.

Love is undoubtedly the theme of the picture, as Paris wore heart-shaped sunglasses, walked over red roses, and ate on a heart-shaped table.

The sweet, love-filled picture

While vacation definitely treated the newlyweds well, the Cooking with Paris star is back to work and busy as she promotes her latest venture.

Paris has – quite fittingly – invested in a dating app, titled Fun, which combines the likes of Tinder and TikTok, intending to be "the fun new way to meet single TikTokers."

Paris promotes her new dating app

The reality star posted photos from the launch event, dazzling in a plunging black mini dress. She captioned a photo of the party with: "Had so much fun at the launch party of my new dating app this weekend! Spring and Summer are just around the corner and I’ve invested in the perfect new app for all the hotties called Fun!"

Carter was in attendance supporting his fabulous wife, and American Idol judge Paula Abdul commented: "Love you sweetheart."

