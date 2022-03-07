Shane Warne's cause of death revealed as his three children and ex-wife break their silence The star passed away on Friday

Shane Warne's cause of death has been revealed, four days after his death was announced.

According to Thai police, the 52-year-old cricket legend died of "natural causes".

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

Just hours later, on Monday night, his family, including his three children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, ex-wife Simone Callahan, his parents and brother Jason issued a moving statement in which they paid tribute to Shane.

"The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family, for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne, a tragedy we will never come to terms with," his parents Keith and Brigette began the statement.

The cricket legend passed away during a holiday in Thailand

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief."

Shane's eldest daughter Brooke, 24, and her brother Jackson hailed their dad as the "best father".

"We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!" Brooke said, before adding: "Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."

His three children, pictured here with him in 2012, broke their silence on Monday night

Jackson continued: "Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same.

"But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that’s it.

"So that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for."

The Australian cricket legend's youngest daughter, Summer, 20, described him as the "best dad" before adding that their time together "was robbed".

Shane's ex-wife Simone also broke her silence

"I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for, " she said.

"Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more 'goodnight I love you SJ, I'll see you in the morning', more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.

"You haven't died Dad, you've just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart."

Warne's former wife Simone said: "Who brings a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."