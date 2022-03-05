Damian Hurley pens emotional tribute following death of 'father figure' Shane Warne The model grew up with Shane as a 'father figure'

Damian Hurley has broken his silence following the death of cricket legend Shane Warne, who was the ex-fiancé of his mum, Elizabeth Hurley.

The 19-year-old shared several photos of Shane and himself from his childhood, and hailed the sportsman as a "father figure" for himself as he grew up. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known," he movingly wrote. "My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

WATCH: A look back at the life of cricket legend Shane Warne

Damian chose happy memories, including glimpses into family holidays, and a sweet Christmas photo, where he wrapped his arm around Shane, who was in red party hat.

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing, who initially denied his paternity of the model and never met his son. Steve sadly took his own life in 2020.

Fans sent messages of condolences, with one writing: "Just shocking and devastating. Sending love and prayers sweet heart," and a second said: "Thinking of you and @elizabethhurley1. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Damian and Shane had a close relationship

A third penned: "So sorry but [from] y'all's pics he seems like an amazing person," and a fourth added: "So sorry to hear of your great loss."

Elizabeth broke her silence earlier on Saturday with an equally as emotional post.

Damian praised a man he hailed as a "father figure"

Sharing several touching photos of the pair, she wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Damian also expressed his heartbreak on her post, simply shaing a broken heart emoji in the comment section of his mother's post.

Shane's death was reported on Friday, with his management confirming the sad news in a statement reported in The Sun. A spokesperson said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

The message continued: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

