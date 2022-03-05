Elizabeth Hurley pens heartbreaking tribute to ex-fiance Shane Warne after shock death

Elizabeth Hurley has broken her silence following the sudden death of her ex-fiancé Shane Warne.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to the former cricketer, who died on Friday aged just 52 following a suspected heart attack. The former couple dated for three years and were at one point engaged, before separating in November 2013.

Sharing several touching photos of the pair, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Elizabeth's son Damian also expressed his heartbreak, simply posting a broken heart emoji in the comment section of his mother's post.

Fans also rushed to send their condolences, with one replying: "I'm so sorry EH. Absolutely heartbreaking." A second said: "So sorry for your loss," and a third added: "Heartbroken for you. Lovely tribute."

Elizabeth shared some sweet photos of her and Shane

Shane's death was reported on Friday, with his management confirming the sad news in a statement reported in The Sun. A spokesperson said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

The message continued: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Elton John was also among the stars to pay tribute to Shane, posting a photo of him and Elizabeth and expressing his sadness to Shane's family and to the loved ones of late cricket player Rod Marsh, who also passed away on 4 March.

"A tragic day for Australian cricket. Two legends passing is heartbreaking. I knew them both and played cricket with Rod in Perth. A very special and fearless man," Elton captioned his post.

Elizabeth and Shane dated for three years

"Shane was a magical bowler and such huge fun. They were both Australians through and through, which made them so endearing. My sympathies to their families and loved ones."

Shane was once the captain of the Australia national team and was widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. He also played cricket for his home state of Victoria and English domestic cricket for Hampshire.

The sportsman leaves behind three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22 - all of whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

