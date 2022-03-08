David Muir inundated with praise as he shares historic exclusive interview with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy The journalist has been reporting directly from the Ukraine-Poland border

David Muir has shared a historic moment of his career, and has been inundated with prayers and support in return.

The beloved journalist has been going above and beyond to cover Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. David has been away from home for about a week, as he reports from the Ukraine-Poland border, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have been arriving as they escape the war.

The news anchor just shared a heartbreaking interview with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, following an exclusive one-on-one with the national hero.

WATCH: Five ways to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion

The conversation between the leader and journalist is not only a career milestone for David, but a historic moment amid the ongoing crisis, as the President appears for the "first time from [the] presidential office since [the] Russian invasion began 12 days ago.

David began his questioning with concerns over the current status of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, asking how long the President expected Ukrainians could hold down the capital.

Zelenskyy's answer was gut-wrenching, as he explained they were being bombarded all over the city, including in suburbs and other housing sectors, stating that: "You can't even recognize the way the capital looks right now."

The historic interview

Amid sharing the heartbreaking interview, the television journalist was inundated with support for his broadcast as people sent thoughts and prayers to Ukraine and its people through David's comment section.

"Thank you for your interview with this brave leader. Praying for Ukraine," one follower commented, as admiration for the President and appreciation for David's journalism came rushing in. "Great interview and reporting. Continued prayers for Zelenskyy and Ukraine," another follower wrote.

Zelenskyy speech is streamed live on a big screen in front of Parliament during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi, Georgia

The ABC reporter has been continuously sharing images and his reporting as more refugees arrive to the Ukraine-Poland border, announcing last week that a stark one million refugees have fled their country, half of them being children.

David's reporting and exclusive interview with President Zelenksyy through ABC World News Tonight is available to watch on Hulu.

