David Muir has constantly endeavored to go above and beyond for his role as a journalist and took the time to highlight the challenges that others of the profession were facing in a much scarier part of the world.

MORE: David Muir and Kelly Ripa are friendship goals in candid backstage photo

The ABC star took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ukrainian journalists who had taken refuge in a parking garage due to the looming threat of bombardment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach enjoys surprise from David Muir

The shot comprised of two anchors who sat with their devices in the garage as they tried to keep themselves hidden and protected in the best possible manner.

He wrote: "Ukrainian journalists anchoring from parking garage as threat of Russian bombardment looms - they're preparing to stay on the air as long as possible."

MORE: David Muir's dashing dad Ronald Muir is his double in remarkable throwback photo

The World News Tonight star has been actively covering the developments of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine over the past couple of weeks.

David spotlighted the challenges faced by Ukrainian journalists

He and his ABC co-star Cecilia Vega took to the air earlier this week to announce statements released by the White House in condemnation of the attack as well.

David also interviewed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the air regarding the devastating consequences of the conflict, a snippet of which he shared on his social feed.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals little known fact about David Muir in fun TV exchange

MORE: World News Tonight's David Muir looks so different in photo from his first day at work

His interview was met with emotional responses from fans who repeatedly chanted: "Prayers for Ukraine" in the comments section, with one writing: "Thank you David for your reporting you always do such a great job."

The ABC reporter interviewed the Secretary of State about the conflict

"I tuned in because you are a class act. Thank you for the wonderful broadcast this evening," another said. A third, among many others, also referenced other members of the ABC crew in Ukraine, commenting: "Excellent coverage by the entire crew. Thank you for keeping us informed during this heartbreaking situation. Please keep Martha and Ian safe! I'm a mom - I worry."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.