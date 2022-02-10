David Muir teases fans with special assignment that Kelly Ripa would love The ABC stars are good friends

David Muir delighted fans when he took to social media to reveal that he was part of a special project that would certainly leave one of his friends delighted.

Close friend Kelly Ripa took to her own Instagram Stories to share a throwback snapshot of Dolly Parton with the caption: "#WCW @dollyparton forever and ever," while tagging David.

He responded to her by posting the picture with her song Jolene playing in the background, writing: "Dolly's new gift tonight [heart emoji] @abcworldnewstonight."

He teased to fans that he would be talking about a special story centering around Dolly that evening, which was eventually revealed to be regarding her latest charitable initiative.

David went live on ABC's World News Tonight to share that the country superstar's Dollywood Parks and Resorts had announced that it would support all their employees pursuing higher education.

David teased Kelly and fans with an upcoming Dolly story

The parent company of Dollywood made the move by saying that they would cover tuition, associated fees, and books completely for any of their employees wishing to go to college.

In a snippet of the segment posted on their Instagram, the caption read: "Dolly Parton's Dollywood Parks & Resorts has announced that it will pay tuition for all employees who pursue a higher education. @davidmuirabc has the story."

Fans in the comments section of the post immediately took to praising Dolly for her generosity and thanking David for sharing her story, with one saying: "Incredible woman. Incredible gift. Thx for sharing @davidmuirabc."

Another wrote: "Dolly Parton, doing more for children’s reading and adult's education than Congress," and a third also added: "Incredible example to us all," with many flooding the post with heart and applause emojis.

The ABC anchor shared the story of Dollywood's charitable initiative

David concluded his segment and signed off for the night by saying: "Dolly's generosity, her kindness, legendary."

