Amy Robach leaves David Muir baffled in hilarious backstage video

Amy Robach and David Muir are friendship goals – and it looks like they have the best time backstage at work!

On Sunday, David took to Instagram to wish his 20/20 co-host a happy birthday, and chose to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the pair of them.

In the footage, Amy was trialling a travel cushion that had a photo of David and his beloved pet dog Axel printed on it.

VIDEO: Watch Amy Robach baffle David Muir in their hilarious BTS exchange

"What do you even do with that?" a baffled David asked. I'm thinking I'm going on a plane tomorrow, so I'm thinking it's a great neck pillow. Nobody's going to stare at me or anything, they are just going to be jealous," Amy replied.

"That's a little creepy," David responded.

Amy's birthday was marked online by her nearest and dearest, and along with David's fun birthday post, she received public tributes from her daughter, nephew and famous friends.

Amy Robach and David Muir are great friends

What's more, the official Good Morning America Instagram page also posted a special tribute clip in honor of her 49th year.

The video included several snippets of Amy throughout the years, including a rare clip of hers from her early days as a pageant queen after she was crowned 4th runner up of the Miss Georgia pageant.

It also included heartwarming moments of hers, such as when she spoke openly about her breast cancer diagnosis on the air and promoted awareness.

The 20/20 co-stars with GMA's Robin Roberts

However, a majority of the post included lighthearted bits of her career, including laughs with her co-stars, moments on the air with her daughters, and even a hilarious interview with Ryan Gosling as she gushed over him.

"Happy birthday, @ajrobach!!" the caption simply read. Amy no doubt had a lovely day celebrating her birthday with her loved ones, including husband Andrew Shue and daughters Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

She is also stepmom to Andrew's three sons.

