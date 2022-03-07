Exclusive: ACM Awards nominee Carly Pearce pays heartfelt tribute to 'inspirational' Dolly Parton The country music singer is up for four awards

Carly Pearce has already had an incredible start to her year after being nominated for four awards at Monday's Academy of Country Music Awards.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 ACM Awards

But even if she doesn't win any, the country music singer is more than happy to just be a guest in the audience after discovering her idol Dolly Parton is playing host for the evening. The 31-year-old revealed exclusively to HELLO! Online that the impact Dolly has had on her life is something she will "always cherish".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Country music's biggest party is coming to Sin City

"Dolly Parton has always been a huge inspiration in my life ever since I was a little girl," she told us.

"She has taught me so much over the years from her kindness and the way she treats others, to her incredible songwriting and her ability to speak from the heart in all of her songs. Her impact on myself and country music as a whole is something I’ll always cherish."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson to perform Dolly Parton tribute at 2022 ACM Awards

RELATED: Miranda Lambert crowns Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson ACMs 2022 winners

Carly is up for four ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year – which have been made that much sweeter thanks to Dolly hosting the ceremony.

Carly hailed Dolly as an 'inspiration'

"All those years in the shows at Dollywood, you'd imagine… but maybe never truly dream… and to be nominated this year with Dolly hosting? It's beyond a dream," she previously said.

Following news of her nominations in February, Carly took to Instagram to reflect on her musical journey. "When I get news like this, I almost don’t know what to say," she began.

Carly is nominated for four ACM Awards

"It always surprises me, because I know how good my peers are – and respect them so much.

"This has been such a journey, and I take none of it for granted ever. Each one of these nominations means the world to me. Know that! Know how much all of this means to me…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.