Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini perform at the ACM Awards but fans all notice the same thing

Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini are contributing to country music history! The stars performed together during Monday's 57th Academy of Country Music Awards - but fans did notice a small slip-up from Dolly: accidentally calling her co-performer Kelly.

One fan called it out by saying: "Aw Dolly Parton just accidentally called Kelsea Ballerini Kelly, and every girl named Kelsea (Kelsey, Kelsie) has never felt more SEEN," while another was quick to defend the country legend, writing: "Y'all better leave Dolly Parton alone! Love that woman and she's doing a helluva job co-hosting the ACM Awards!"

Fans went wild over the performance, fawning over how well the two star's voices melded together.

"Okay this duet is iconic though," tweeted one fan, while another said: "Loving this duo. Kelsea Ballerini is out there living her best life and big dreams with Dolly Parton."

For her performance with Dolly, Kelsea opted for a bright look, wearing a short, baby blue romper with a banquette neckline, voluminous sleeves, and of course, brown cowboy boots.

Dolly wasn't far from the country fashion, clad in a lace-up Western-style yellow top and a cowboy hat.

Dolly and Kelsea perform Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

Shortly after they performed the song Big Dreams and Faded Jeans, it was revealed that the performance was part of a new record for the show, having 35 minutes of non-stop music.

It was also a special night for Dolly, as she is hosting the awards for the first time in two decades. She is also promoting her new album, Run, Rose, Run.

Dolly dazzled in a variety of jaw-dropping looks as the show's host

Kelsea, 28, showed up to the awards with her husband Morgan Evans. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was channeling Audrey Hepburn with her glamorous look, which was head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent.

It was an extra glamorous night for the singer, as she revealed it wasn't her only look of the night, explaining that: "I get to do three looks tonight and each look combines every part of my personality so, it's very fun."

