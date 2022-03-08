Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance The country singer won Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year.

But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.

Speaking to host Dolly Parton via video link from her hotel room, Miranda admitted she was heartbroken to be missing the ceremony for the first time in 17 years.

"Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she said of her win. Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken."

"I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen," she added.

Miranda missed the ACMs for the first time in 17 years

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

This is the first time Miranda has been named Entertainer of the Year, which means that after now winning the category, as well as Female New Artist and Female Artist categories, she has won the coveted triple-crown.

She was delighted to finally win Entertainer of the Year

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Monday, 7 March at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Viewers enjoyed "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which streamed coast to coast instead of tape-delayed on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Country music legend Dolly helmed the ceremony and was joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. The show also saw some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson – who performed a special tribute to Dolly Parton - and so many more.

