Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's close bond captured beautifully in unseen photo

Strictly Come Dancing winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice melted hearts after they shared a never-before-seen picture for a very special reason.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after recent success

A candid black and white image of the pair has appeared on the iconic Piccadilly Lights for Take A Moment's campaign for mental health.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice leave fans in tears with poignant dance

Alongside a screenshot, Rose wrote: "One of the loveliest person I met @rayburmiston have exhibition in Piccadilly circus of beautiful portraits to raise awareness of just how important it is to take time for our mental health."

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes touching comment about her time on Strictly

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

She also added: "Lets take a moment for #mentalhealthawareness. #takeamoment2022 @takeamoment.uk." Upon seeing this special tribute, professional dancer Giovanni added a string of heart emojis alongside one of a rose.

He later remarked: "This [heart and rose emoji]. The legend @rayburmiston has an exhibition in Piccadilly circus with beautiful portraits to raise awareness of just how important it is to take time for our mental health."

Rose shared this image on Instagram

Fans were in awe, with one writing: "You two together are just… magic." Another said: "Such a beautiful photo of two beautiful souls." A third post read: "You both did something special."

MORE: Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise 'dinner date' after risking wrath of Rose Ayling-Ellis

Talking about the campaign, photographer Ray said: "Just like the 2020 campaign, it's once again in aid of mental health awareness, which seems just as appropriate now as it was in the middle of the pandemic.

"There is also a physical exhibition space right below the screens (cleverly called The Take A Moment gallery), which has over 200 of my favourite portraits from the collection. There is also an ambient soundscape that myself and Stephen Dewey have composed especially for the exhibition to make the experience a tad more immersive.

"So if you are in Piccadilly, please go check it out and you can even upload your own eyes closed selfie and be a part of the art for the exhibition finale."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.