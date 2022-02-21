Strictly's Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise 'dinner date' after risking wrath of Rose Ayling-Ellis The Strictly winners have finished their tour

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis may no longer be on the Strictly Come Dancing tour bus, but the two stars are still keeping fans entertained with their antics.

Over the weekend, the professional dancer - who lifted the glitterball trophy in December - shared a hilarious clip of the two with food in their teeth.

Joking that Rose may "kill him", Giovanni gave fans a sweet glimpse into one of their video calls whilst Christina Aguilera's iconic Beautiful song played in the background.

"You probably will kill me for this @rose.a.e," he said alongside laughing face emojis before adding: "I am beautiful no matter what they say."

Hours later, Giovanni revealed that he had gone on a "date" in London with his friend Aaron Rutigliano. "My date," he teased alongside a loved up emoji.

Giovanni teased fans by sharing this screenshot of their video call

Giovanni and Rose have now parted ways from their Strictly commitments having met back last summer. The EastEnders actress, 27, recently penned an emotional message, which read: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."

He joked about going on a 'date'

There's no denying that Giovanni and Rose have a very special friendship and following the end of the tour last week, the pro dancer shared a sneak peek at a corner inside his home where he has placed a special picture of Rose.

The framed picture that Giovanni has was taken during that iconic dance and features a sentence that reads: "One moment of silence can help a community feel heard. This is our BBC."

