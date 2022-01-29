Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis lit up the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor last year with their sizzling dance routines, which had many fans swooning over their amazing partnership.

The duo - who have once again reunited for the nationwide live tour - made Strictly history when they lifted the glitterball trophy in December. And yet, they are continuing to entertain their followers with their behind-the-scenes antics.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Here at HELLO!, we chatted to body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, about their incredible chemistry which has translated so well on the dancefloor.

"It's very clear that Giovanni thinks the absolute world of Rose," explained Darren. "You will notice that when they are together, either in photographs or video footage of interviews, he often has his hand positioned on Rose's waist or will kiss her forehead in a platonic way. This shows that as well as feeling protective of Rose, he has connected on a deep level with her."

Discussing their platonic relationship, Darren explained how Rose particularly holds a "deep affection" for Giovanni. "They have just about the deepest level of rapport you can get as friends," he added.

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

"You may have noticed the way the pair look at each other when performing together - this intense stare, which is a common occurrence, could set paper alight and it's clear the chemistry between the two is purely electric.

"It's clear that Rose holds a deep affection and has a lot of respect for Giovanni, who has become a very close friend to her."

Asked about their eye contact during intense dance routines, Darren revealed how the pair are prone to naturally mirror each other.

"The pair often share extended periods of eye contact - more than five seconds, adopt similar postures and mirror each other's gestures," he added.

They made Strictly history with their win

"Either with their faces, hands or body position, and the way they allow each other within their own proximal zones nods to the bond they share.

"It's these non-verbal signs that tell me the feelings of friendship and gratitude they have for one another are equally reciprocated."

Their recent win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community.

