Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after recent success

Rose Ayling-Ellis was on cloud nine after she accepted an award at the Visionary Honours Awards on Tuesday night. Despite finishing their commitments with Strictly Come Dancing, the actress wasn't too far from her dance partner Giovanni Pernice's thoughts.

The professional dancer, who is currently on his solo tour, took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Rose with her gong. "Proud of you [rose and heart emoji] @rose.a.e," he simply wrote.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

The actress, who made Strictly history by being the first deaf person to compete in, and win the show, picked up the award for Inspirational Person of the Year.

After her win, she wrote on Instagram: "Had a wonderful evening yesterday at the Visionary Honours Awards, so lovely to meet such talented and creative people!

"I am beyond flattered to have won the inspirational person of the year award. I always believe the most important people are the ones who we inspire."

Rose picked up an award on Tuesday

She added: "For me it is the deaf people who have become more confident and prouder of their identity and the hearing people who want to learn more and to do better. That is where the real change happens."

Rose's award is so well deserved after her momentous year. The Strictly winner not only made history as the competition's first deaf contestant, but she's also worked tirelessly campaigning for British Sign Language laws to change.

The actress, who has supported the bill to make BSL a recognised language, explained one of the many barriers deaf people face, telling the BBC: "If I go to the doctor and there's no interpreter it means I have to bring a family member with me. But I don't want that, I want privacy."

