Giovanni Pernice returns to the dancefloor – but without Rose Ayling-Ellis The Strictly pair won the 2021 series

Giovanni Pernice has made his return to the dancefloor following the conclusion of the Strictly Live Tour, but sadly he is without his Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ells.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice switches up partner from Rose Ayling-Ellis as Strictly tour ends

The Italian pro is embarking on his own nationwide tour, titled This Is Me, a show which will highlight the music and dances that have inspired the star throughout his career. Although Rose isn't present, the star will be dancing alongside a whole host of professional dancers that he has hand-picked to join him. On Tuesday he shared a photo of the troupe together as they prepared for their opening night in Coventry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice has a new dance partner after Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni took centre stage in the photo, as he crouched down and spread his arms, with the dance troupe, made up of many glamorous men and women stood behind him.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis ditches the Strictly glamour for ripped jeans as she returns to EastEnders

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice enjoys surprise 'dinner date' after risking wrath of Rose Ayling-Ellis

"Opening night," he enthused alongside a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to respond the post, especially the dancer's co-stars on Strictly, with Nadiya Bychkova writing: "Good luck!"

Close friend Gorka Marquez added: "Good luck bro!" and fellow pro Cameron Lombard said: "Good luck."

Giovanni embarked on his new tour

Giovanni also got plenty of support from his followers with one enthusing: "Wish you good luck and full house every night," and another penned: "Counting down til the 17th April and my Meet and Greet."

Although Rose isn't joining Giovanni on the tour, we're sure she's already booked a ticket to watch him perform!

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pens Rose Ayling-Ellis the sweetest message as they part ways

SEE: Giovanni Pernice reveals sweet picture he has of Rose Ayling-Ellis inside his London home

Although her Strictly experience is now over, the actress recently had a touching comment to make about her time on the show.

During a chat with Deaf Talent Collective - a consultancy service "working with British deaf talent" - Rose confessed she was lucky to have interpreters and deaf awareness training all to hand.

The pair won the last series of Strictly Come Dancing

"DTC supported me massively on Strictly," she said. "They provided all my interpreters, they provided my deaf awareness training. They provided all my consultancy – it was amazing.

"It was the first time in a job, where I turn up and everything is there, I just do my job and that's it."

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis cheers on a shirtless Giovanni Pernice as they celebrate bittersweet moment

SEE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks waist-cinching dress in playful video with Giovanni Pernice

Asked how much of an impact the deaf awareness training had, Rose revealed: "The fact that people have a basic foundation of deaf awareness – I didn't have to repeat myself, I didn't have to teach. Everyone knows already so it became a comfortable environment for me."

Last year, Rose and Giovanni performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. They paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.