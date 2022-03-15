Rachel Riley has confirmed she is officially returning to our screens following the arrival of baby Noa in October.

Although the celebrity mathematician returned to work a while back, Tuesday's episode of Countdown – which is a pre-record – will be the first time viewers will see Rachel hosting since giving birth.

Sharing two snapshots from behind-the-scenes with little Noa in tow, Rachel remarked on Instagram: "I'm back on air today after mat leave from Countdown and brought a little friend with me to show off what I've been busy with. One to tune in to for fans of baby spam everywhere!"

Fans of the star were delighted and flooded her comment section with heartwarming messages. "Welcome back. I missed you," wrote one, while another stated: "Welcome back, you've been missed."

A third post read: "It will be wonderful to have you back on. Just not the same without you. Your Little Lady is fantastic." A fourth follower said: "Beautiful Rachel!!! Good to see you back."

Rachel shared these sweet snaps on Tuesday

Rachel shares five-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven with her former Strictly partner, Pasha Kovalev. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Speaking on Loose Women last month, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four. However, both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their family dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she’s very special."

Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!" On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

