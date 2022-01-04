Rachel Riley reflects on heartache of suffering a miscarriage last year The Countdown host is married to Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has reflected on losing her baby after she suffered a miscarriage last year. Taking to social media to mark the new year, the Countdown mathematician - who is married to professional dancer Pasha Kovalev - detailed her heartache in a moving post.

"This time last year I was shedding a tear for the baby that wasn't meant to be…" she remarked alongside a snap of her two daughters, Maven and Noa.

"This year I was dancing around the living room to bonkers Russian New Year's music with Pasha, his mum and two little girls in tow."

She added: "Whether you've had a great last year or whether 2021 was a tough one, wishing you all a happy, healthy and better 2022 ahead [heart emojis] #newyear #2021baby."

Fans were quick to respond, with one sympathising: "Exactly the same with me, this time last year I was devastated to have just miscarried at 8 weeks, but this year we are celebrating with our 2nd gorgeous girly, feel very lucky (and sleep deprived)."

The TV star shared this sweet snap of her two daughters

Another said: "I hope the year ahead is amazing for you and your beautiful family." A third post read: "Aww, sending you big love and wishing you a happy new year!"

Rachel and Pasha, who met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, welcomed their second child back in November. At the time, the TV star revealed that little Noa was a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage.

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013

"Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well," she said when announcing her baby news.

"Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she's here."

