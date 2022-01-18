Rachel Riley returns to work after baby Noa's arrival - and sparks big reaction amongst fans The Countdown star welcomed her second daughter in October

Rachel Riley has returned to the Countdown studios, two months after welcoming her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 36-year-old shared a series of pictures - both new and old - as she marked her first day back in Salford's Media City.

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

The snaps showed the doting mum posing with her youngest daughter Noa, whom she welcomed in November, on a set tour of Coronation Street, while a throwback image showed Rachel doing the same thing with her eldest child, Maven.

In her caption, the TV star revealed little Noa takes after her, while Maven looks like her professional dancer dad. "Spot the difference," she wrote. "One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Extremely gorgeous and stunning!!!!" Another remarked: "You have the most beautiful daughters xx." A third post read: "All completely adorable x."

Spot the difference 😂 One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer 😆 pic.twitter.com/k4gdQfGj5I — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) January 18, 2022

Rachel shared these snaps on social media

However, some fans were left divided and thought both daughters take after Pasha. "Both your beautiful girls look just like Pasha! Looking forward to your return," said one, while another added: "Both look the image of their Daddy. Same eyes. Xx."

Speaking about the sisters' close bond, Rachel recently told Lorraine Kelly: "[Maven is] absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby's hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

Rachel shares two-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven with her former Strictly partner, Pasha Kovalev. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

