Exclusive: Matt Baker makes rare comment about his marriage to wife Nicola after confirming exciting news The couple will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary this summer

Matt Baker is embracing the country life with his family, so much so that the former One Show host and his wife Nicola will be bringing a third series of Our Farm In The Dales to our screens later this year.

The More4 programme, which was recently repeated on Channel 4, sees Matt and his wife uproot their children, Luke, 14, and Molly, 12, and move back to the organic sheep farm where the TV star grew up in the Durham hills to help secure its future.

WATCH: Matt Baker confirms exciting family news

Speaking about his working relationship with his wife of 17 years and the challenges they faced, Matt - who is at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show this week - exclusively told HELLO!: "It's a very relaxed way of filming, just brilliant fun and I really enjoy it. We film what happens and edit the highlights.

"Everybody sits round and enjoys the edit as well. I'll show them long clips and we'll decide together which bits we like and which bits we don't like."

He added: "It's not hard at all and it's all my friends that film it so there's a real feeling of fun no matter what the weather's doing! The hardest part is choosing which bits to keep because there's so much good stuff!"

Matt is at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show this week

Asked about the third series, Matt confirmed: "We're busy filming the third series of Our Farm in the Dales which will be out later in the year whilst continuing with Countryfile."

Over lockdown, family time for Matt was very precious, and partly one of the reasons he left The One Show was so he could be with his loved ones more.

"Family time is what makes me happiest (as well as flame grilled McCoys whilst watching a car restoration programme)," he joked, before adding that his biggest fear is, "reading aloud". He explained: "I'm dyslexic and it takes a lot of effort for me to read something that I've never read before."

Over the years, TV fans have seen Matt do some fairly challenging things thanks to Comic Relief and Blue Peter. "I've never shied away from doing anything challenging – I'm not an adrenaline junkie but I like to learn about myself and see how I react in different situations," he divulged.

Matt said his children have been getting involved in farm life

"I certainly learnt on Blue Peter that the most challenging films and stories are often the most useful for viewers. If you tell the story honestly and you're very open with what you're going through and what you experience, it can be very helpful, certainly for younger viewers. I always get the most correspondence from those sort of films."

Matt, 44, now hopes his children will share his adventurous passion. "I've been very fortunate in my career to have some unbelievable experiences from Blue Peter, to Countryfile through to the One Show so my bucket list now involves me showing my children the things that had the biggest impact on me," the TV star continued.

"It's like I've been able to do a 'recce' for them and now they're at an age where they can really relish in experiences that had the biggest impact on me."

The former Blue Peter star is dad to Luke and Molly

Quizzed on his earliest countryside memory, Matt shared: "I don't really have an earliest countryside memory because it's where I grew up but it would probably be animal-related, growing up on a farm.

"Dogs have been a massive part of my life so I remember going out and exploring with my dogs. Also, growing upon a hill farm with woodlands, I had a very adventurous growing up experience and I was never really indoors! I was just out having a very practical childhood."

Filming commitments aside, the dad-of-two is one of the key speakers at this year's Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show which is taking place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

"I'm delighted to be back at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show - I love that concept of adventure and taking something with you that is a home from home," he revealed.

"It's brilliant to see all the latest technology and the comfort you can take with you on your journeys too! I find it a very exciting show to visit, inspiring you to get out and explore our beautiful country and you’re there with the same sort of people that have that same sense of adventure."

