Rachel Riley reveals daughter Maven is taking after her in new heartmelting video The Countdown star shares two daughters with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has shared a sweet new video with her Twitter followers this week, and it showed her eldest daughter Maven taking an interest in one of her biggest passions - numbers!

Taking to her social media page to share the clip, the mum-of-two could be heard helping two-year-old Maven count up to ten. "I think my job is safe for now," she cheekily tweeted.

WATCH: Rachel Riley proves daughter Maven is taking after her

Rachel, 36, then uploaded a cute selfie of the mother-and-daughter duo, adding: "Ps those are lipstick kisses on her face, no need to worry."

Fans rushed to comment underneath with one writing: "Good girl! This is just the right time to teach her so much! Make it fun and she'll lap it up! She'll have your job by the time she's finished her master's degree at 12!"

Another remarked: "Haha! She's trying to get a bit of drawing done while her mother is mad for maths! Great combo!" A third post read: "Aaaaaaaw such a clever little girl maven well done."

Rachel also uploaded this sweet snap with Maven

Rachel has had a busy few days, having returned to film new episodes of Countdown two months after welcoming her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev.

"Spot the difference," she wrote alongside a series of snaps on her first day back at work. "One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer."

Rachel shares two-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven with her former Strictly partner, Pasha. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

